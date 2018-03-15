Friday, March 16 at 9:30 p.m & Saturday, March 17 at 12:00 noon

In the 10 Day Belly Slimdown with Dr. Kellyann, Dr. Kellyann shares her powerful, proven plan for blasting belly fat quickly and safely. Dr. Kellyann shows us how to lose your belly and heal your gut, with the added bonus that you look and feel younger.

With over 20 years of experience as a naturopathic physician and nutrition consultant, Dr. Kellyann guides clients through thousands of fast and fabulous transformations. Dr. Kellyann’s three-part program consists of mini-fasting, bone broth “burning” and “loading,” and collagen-rich shakes. In combination, this “triple punch” approach delivers impressive results.

In a test panel run by an independent clinician, participants lost up to 13.4 pounds and over 5 inches around their bellies, improved their joint pain, lowered blood sugar, and experienced less belly- bloating and discomfort. On the 10 Day Belly Slimdown plan, you will discover it’s not only what you eat, but when you eat that matters. As you heal your belly from the inside out, you will feel younger, happier and lighter than you thought possible.

The 10 Day Belly Slimdown is complete with daily meal plans, captivating testimonials, and more that 80 delicious recipes, plus much more, offering a sensible approachable weight-loss solution that allows you to take control of your health journey.

The program is produced by Ellyne Lonergan of GlassOnion Productions (BrainChange with Dr. David Perlmutter, I’ll Have It My Way with Hattie Bryant, Road To Perfect Health with Brenda Watson, and many others).