Saturday, September 2 at 9:00 p.m.

60s Pop, Rock & Soul: My Music is a concert hosted by beloved icons Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits (“I’m Henry the Eighth, I Am”) and Davy Jones of The Monkees (“Daydream Believer”). The special features hits and favorites of the AM radio era: Paul Revere & The Raiders (“Kicks”), Gary Lewis & The Playboys (“This Diamond Ring”), The Kingsmen (“Louie, Louie”), The Ventures (“Hawaii Five-O”), Question Mark & The Mysterians (“96 Tears”) and Jefferson Starship (“Somebody to Love”). Every song is a classic from the decade of peace, love and profound social change – sung by performers who represent a period of time that resonates through the generations.