A Capitol Fourth – 2019

PBS’ 39th ANNUAL A CAPITOL FOURTH, THE LONGEST RUNNING LIVE NATIONAL JULY 4TH TV TRADITION, HOSTED BY TV LEGEND JOHN STAMOS!

Live from the grounds of the U.S. Capitol Building with an All-Star Cast featuring

Carole King, Vanessa Carlton, a 50th Anniversary Tribute to Sesame Street, Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat, Lindsey Stirling, Keala Settle, Vanessa Williams, Lee Brice, Yolanda Adams, Laine Hardy, Angelica Hale, Maelyn Jarmon and the National Symphony Orchestra.

– Plus a Special Tribute to our Military Heroes and their Families –

This July 4th, A CAPITOL FOURTH continues its 39-year tradition of celebrating our nation’s independence on the West Lawn of the United States Capitol building. Two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer John Stamos returns to host the country’s longest-running live national July 4th TV tradition. A CAPITOL FOURTH’s family-friendly Independence Day celebration commemorates our country’s 243rd birthday with all-star musical performances.

The 39th annual edition of A CAPITOL FOURTH features: Grammy Award-winning music legend Carole King with the Broadway cast of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award winning musical BEAUTIFUL starring Vanessa Carlton; multi-award winning electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling; acclaimed Tony-nominated singer-songwriter and actress Keala Settle (THE GREATEST SHOWMAN); multi-platinum recording artist and star of television, film and the Broadway stage Vanessa Williams; double ACM winner, CMA and Grammy nominee with more than 12 million in RIAA certified sales and early member of Pandora’s Billionaires Club Lee Brice; Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat with her new band Gone West; five-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel

vocalist extraordinaire Yolanda Adams; 2019 AMERICAN IDOL winner Laine Hardy; singing sensation Angelica Hale (AMERICA’S GOT TALENT); and this year’s winner of THE VOICE (Season 16), Maelyn Jarmon, performing the “National Anthem;” with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

The concert will also feature a special treat for the entire family, with Big Bird, Abby Cadabby, Rosita, Elmo, Grover, Bert & Ernie from SESAME STREET on hand to celebrate America’s birthday. The Sesame Street Muppets will perform a musical medley of patriotic favorites and iconic songs from the groundbreaking children’s television series, currently celebrating a landmark 50 years of learning and fun.

And, the concert will pay tribute to our men and women in uniform with a special performance by the MusiCorps Wounded Warrior Band and John Stamos. MusiCorps is a conservatory-level music rehabilitation program, formed in response to the needs of service members injured in Iraq and Afghanistan. Since 2007, the program has become a pioneer in the field of adaptive music and has helped countless wounded warriors in their recovery. This inspiring moment will be dedicated to our troops serving around the world, their families, and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, fighting for our freedom.

The top-rated, award-winning program will be capped off with fireworks over our nation’s iconic skyline and a rousing rendition of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” complete with live cannon fire provided by the United States Army Presidential Salute Battery, an audience favorite and A CAPITOL FOURTH tradition.

Also participating in the event will be the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, Members of the Armed Forces carrying the State and Territorial Flags, the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C., the Choral Arts Society of Washington and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.

The program is a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA.

