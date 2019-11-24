Airs Sunday, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. & Thursday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.

– Gavin MacLeod and Marion Ross Host A Nostalgic Celebration of Traditional Carols and Popular Holiday Standards Performed By Bing Crosby, Perry Como,

Judy Garland, Nat King Cole, The Carpenters and Other Legends of Song –

There’s nothing more joyful and heartwarming than the familiar songs of the Yuletide season. Old-fashioned favorites celebrated through the generations performed by legendary artists are featured in A CLASSIC CHRISTMAS (MY MUSIC), part of special programming premiering on SOPTV in early December.

Hosted by Gavin MacLeod (The Love Boat) and Marion Ross (Happy Days), this nostalgic special spotlights traditional carols (“Silent Night,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”) as well as popular standards (“White Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”), children’s tunes (“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty The Snowman,” “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”) and romantic selections (“The Christmas Song,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Merry Christmas Darling”).

Among the great artists featured in rare, archival footage from the 1950s through the 1970s are Bing Crosby, Perry Como, Judy Garland, Nat King Cole, The Carpenters, Andy Williams, Rosemary Clooney, Johnny Mathis, Gene Autry, Brenda Lee, Burl Ives, Mitzi Gaynor, The Beach Boys, The Lennon Sisters, Eddy Arnold, Mahalia Jackson, The Harry Simeone Chorale, Jimmy Boyd, Jose Feliciano, The Drifters and, in an all-new performance, Ronnie Spector.

For the first-time ever, these iconic singers and timeless performances spanning the decades are brought together in a festive special for families of all ages to share and enjoy.

PBS special programming invites viewers to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; hear diverse viewpoints; and take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. Viewer contributions are an important source of funding, making PBS programs possible. PBS and public television stations offer all Americans from every walk of life the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and online content.