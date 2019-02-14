A Conversation with Ken Burns

Photo courtesy of Evan Barlow.

Airs Tuesday, March 12 at 8 p.m. and Friday, March 15 at midnight.

Award-winning, critically-acclaimed documentary filmmaker Ken Burns sits down to discuss his work as a historian, storyteller and curator of uniquely American subjects in a new special for PBS viewers. Guided by Peabody Award-winning journalist Don Shelby, Burns looks back on his early childhood experiences and influences that led him to pursue a career as a filmmaker. He shares behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the actors and notable personalities he’s worked with, stories gleaned from his research, and some of the heartwarming — and heartbreaking — moments with the scores of experts and everyday people he’s interviewed in his more than 35 years of work.

Ken Burns has been making documentary films for almost 40 years. Since the Academy Award-nominated Brooklyn Bridge in 1981, Ken has gone on to direct and produce some of the most acclaimed historical documentaries ever made, including The Civil War; Baseball; Jazz, The Statue of Liberty; Huey Long; Lewis & Clark: The Journey of the Corps of Discovery; Frank Lloyd Wright; Mark Twain; Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson; The War; The National Parks: America’s Best Idea; The Roosevelts: An Intimate History; Jackie Robinson; Defying the Nazis: The Sharps’ War; The Vietnam War and, most recently, The Mayo Clinic: Faith – Hope – Science.