Afterlife: The 7:59 Club

Her paranoia deepening, Alison thinks she is being haunted by the victims of the train crash which nearly killed her six years earlier. But she soon discovers that the people following her are not the victims but the survivors of the disaster. Led by Irene Moser (Phyllida Law), they are desperate to contact the spirits of those they lost in the crash and have tracked Alison down to help them. They ask her to join their spiritual support group and lead them in a seance in order to communicate with their lost loved ones.

Alison is terrified. She doesn’t know if she will be able to survive returning to a moment of such great trauma, and asks Robert for his help. Together they attend the seance and Robert watches in amazement as Alison slips into a trance and speaks in the voices of the dead, re-experiencing the horror of the crash as she does so. One by one she addresses the survivors who talk to their dead relatives through Alison. In a terrifying and emotional climax to the series, both Robert and Alison come into contact with the afterlife in a way that will change their lives forever.