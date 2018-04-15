Afterlife: Your Hand In Mine

Saturday, April 28 at 11:00 p.m.

Jonathan (Liam Cunningham – A Love Divided) is worried when his fiancee Lucy (Julie Graham – William and Mary) begins to suffer from a mysterious skin disease. As her symptoms worsen, he recognises it as the same illness that killed his first wife.

When doctors cannot provide a diagnosis Jonathan searches out Alison, desperate to avoid Lucy dying the same painful death. Alison senses that Lucy is being possessed by the spirit of Jonathan’s first wife but Robert is unconvinced.

Since the diagnosis of his terminal brain tumour he has retrenched into his former scepticism, unable to believe in any possibility of life after death.

Unaware of his tumour, Alison is confused by Robert’s sudden scepticism, and they row over the best way to help. But as Lucy’s condition deteriorates, Alison struggles with a spirit of her own – the ghost of her dead mother who is beginning to take over her life.