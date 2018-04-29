Afterlife: Mind the Bugs Don’t Bite

Saturday, May 12 at 11:00 p.m.

Alison has now completely given in to her mother’s spirit. No longer having the strength to fight against it, she is re-enacting the same madness her mother experienced before her death and is on the verge of a complete breakdown. Knowing that Alison hasn’t seen her father since she was ten years old – the age she was when her mother died and when she began to see the spirits – Robert tracks down Alison’s father (Kenneth Cranham – Rome), believing that he holds the key to understanding why she thinks her mother is coming back to haunt her. During the course of one stormy night, Alison, her father and Robert come together under one roof to face the past. There, the secrets of Alison’s childhood, and the awful truth about how her mother died, are finally revealed.