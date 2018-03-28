Afterlife: Roadside Bouquets

Saturday, April 7 at 11:00 p.m.

In the climax of Series One, Alison collapsed and nearly died during a seance in which she was inhabited by the spirit Robert’s dead son. Now recovering, Alison realises she will never be free from the spirits but sees that her life has a purpose – to help the dead resolve their problems with the living. Meanwhile, the scepticism that Robert always felt has been severely shaken by what he witnessed at the seance, and he is unable to reconcile what he saw with what he has always believed. Confused, he asks Alison for answers but she is still weak and can’t cope with Robert’s relentless demands for explanations about the afterlife. When Alison sees the ghost of a young woman at a road-side shrine marked by faded bunches of flowers, Robert is keen to go back to the site with her, desperate for any information about the spirits. Alison meets three young survivors of the same crash; they too have seen the spirit of the dead woman and Alison must help them understand the reason their dead friend won’t leave them alone.