Afterlife: Sleeping With The Dead

Sandra Petch is desperate for Alison’s help. She thinks her flat is haunted and is petrified by the sights and sounds that surround her. When Alison comes round to try and help, she witnesses the terrifying tableau of a husband smothering his wife to death, two spirits locked in a repeated loop of domestic violence which Alison can do nothing to stop. Robert is curious and asks to visit the flat, and all three spend the night there, waiting to see what will happen. As Alison falls asleep she enters a nightmare from which she can’t escape, an empathic experience in which she re-lives the last moments of the murdered woman’s life. As she does so, Robert experiences the presence of spirits for the first time, seeing the body of the murdered woman in the bed which Alison had been lying in. Unable to make sense of what he has witnessed, Robert is in shock, having to consider for the first time that the spirits may not be Alison’s fantasies, and that she might really be in contact with his dead son.