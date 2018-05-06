Afterlife: Things Forgotten`

Saturday, May 19 at 11:00 p.m.

Having helped Alison confront her past, Robert is now able to make the final preparations for his own death. He calmly sets his affairs in order, but there is still one person who doesn’t know about his tumour – Alison. Since laying her mother’s ghost to rest, Alison is experiencing a new sort of peace – she hasn’t sensed any spirits at all. So when sixteen-year-old Harry comes to her for help, she is not sure what use she will be. He is being pursued by the spirit of a young boy who appears to him in Alison’s house. But as he points towards the corner of the room where the ghost is standing, Alison sees nothing. Alison begins to worry about her role in life – take away her ability to communicate with the dead and what does she have left? Having always craved a normal life, she now begins to mourn the absence of the spirits and becomes desperate to make contact with the dead Robert is determined to tell Alison about his tumour and sets off to break the news to her. When he arrives at her house, Alison thinks Robert is behaving strangely, especially when he appears to leave in mid-conversation. When Alison sees that the door is still bolted firmly shut, she realises the figure she was just talking to must have been Robert’s spirit.