Aging Backwards 2: Connective Tissue Revealed With Miranda Esmonde-White

Thursday, November 29 at 11:30 p.m.

Many people think that how they age – if they remain mobile, healthy, and pain free throughout their entire lives – is simply the result of luck. As though there’s a randomness to it, or it’s a lottery in which only a few winners enjoy golden years of youthful vitality. But did you know that you actually have a choice in how you age? In AGING BACKWARDS 2 WITH MIRANDA ESMONDE-WHITE, former professional ballerina Miranda Esmonde-White uses new and groundbreaking science to help put an end to this defeatist attitude towards aging. In her previous award-winning special Aging Backs, Esmonde-White revealed the power of our muscle cells. Now in AGING BACKWARDS 2, viewers discover the amazing clout of their connective tissue. This vital tissue surrounds every part of us and connects – every muscle, nerve, cell, bone and organ. Keeping it healthy is the secret to remaining youthful at any age. The human body is a powerful machine, but we must choose to keep it young. The fountain of youth is within each of us, and Esmonde-White teaches viewers how to access it.