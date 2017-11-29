Alan Jackson Precious Memories

Saturday, December 2 at 12:30 p.m.

I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You



Recorded to honor his mother’s request that he release an album of gospel classics, Alan Jackson’s Precious Memories CD quickly made its way to the top of the sales charts and into the hearts of fans, selling over 1.8 million copies. The concert that followed was taped at the historic Ryman, known as “The Mother Church of Country Music” in Nashville, TN, and features signature renditions of traditional hymns and gospel favorites. Selections include: “When We All Get to Heaven,” “The Old Rugged Cross” and “How Great Thou Art.”