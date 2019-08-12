Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. & Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6:00 p.m.

(Overnight repeats Thursday, Sept. 12 at 2:00 a.m.)

This documentary tells the story of Dick Proenneke who, in the late 1960s, built his own cabin in the wilderness at the base of the Aleutian Peninsula, in what is now Lake Clark National Park. Using color footage he shot himself, Proenneke traces how he came to this remote area, selected a homestead site and built his log cabin completely by himself. The documentary covers his first year in-country, showing his day-to-day activities and the passing of the seasons as he sought to scratch out a living alone in the wilderness.