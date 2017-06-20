Tuesday, June 20 at 11:00 p.m.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 15 million family members and friends provided 18.1 billion hours of unpaid care in 2015 to those with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Alzheimer’s is more than memory loss; it affects many generations and is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. In Alzheimer’s: The Caregiver’s Perspective, caretakers share their diverse experiences of caring for loved ones in the world of dementia – from diagnosis to saying the long goodbye. A variety of caregivers, family members and many others explain how they creatively navigate the frustrations, sorrows, and complications of caring for a loved one who can no longer function safely on their own.