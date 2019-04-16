America ReFramed: Circle Up

Airs Tuesday, May 14 at 5 p.m.; Wednesday, May 15 at 5 & 11 a.m.; Saturday, May 18 at 7 & 11 p.m.; and Sunday, May 19 at 6 a.m. & 2 p.m. on SOPTV-World.

Circle Up is the story of a grieving mother, the men who murdered her son, and the unexpected relationships they create to prevent more violence. Janet Connors’ son Joel was murdered in Boston by four young men. Three of the men made a plea agreement but the main perpetrator walked free on “reasonable doubt.” Janet realized she needed to make her own justice. But instead of exacting vengeance, Janet became the first person in Massachusetts to hold a Victim-Offender Dialogue through the corrections system and developed a deep relationship with one of her son’s murderers. Janet enrolled in restorative justice training and with other survivor moms began working in schools, prisons, and social service agencies to help people heal from trauma, resolve conflict, prevent violence, and build community.