America ReFramed: Death of a Child

In Death of a Child, parents recount in disbelief the unimaginable trauma of forgetting their very own child in the car. Remarkably, this is a common accident and happens as much as 30 to 40 times a year in the U.S. Death by hyperthermia is the official designation. When it happens to young children, the facts are often the same: an otherwise loving, attentive parent one day gets busy or distracted by a change in his or her daily routine, and inadvertently forgets their child in the car. There may be no act of human failing that more fundamentally challenges our society’s views about crime, punishment, justice and mercy. No family is ever prepared for the death of a child, and this tragedy in particular carries a huge social stigma. Deep, interpersonal family dynamics unfold while a community comes together to help these families heal. Straight talk about responsibility, parenting, stigmatization and shame ultimately lead to forgiveness.