Airs on SOPTV WORLD Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.

Narrated by Academy-Award nominee Chris Cooper, INTELLIGENT LIVES follows three young adults with intellectual disabilities: Micah, Naieer, and Naomie, who, with the support of family, educators, and colleagues, work toward a future marked with increased inclusion and independence. Their pioneering lives challenge staid notions of intelligence as they navigate high school, college, and the workforce.