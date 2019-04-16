America ReFramed: Nailed It

Airs Tuesday, May 7 at 5 p.m., Wednesday May 8 at 5 & 11 a.m., Saturday, May 11 at 7 & 11 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 6 a.m. & 2 p.m. on SOPTV-World.

Visit any strip mall in the United States, and there’s bound to be a Vietnamese nail salon. While ubiquitous in cities across the country, few Americans know the history behind the salons and the 20 Vietnamese refugee women, who in 1975, sparked a multibillion dollar industry that supports their community to this day. Nailed It captures an unforgettable and often hilarious saga born of tragedy, charting the rise, struggle, stereotypes, and steady hold Vietnamese Americans have on today’s multiethnic $8 billion dollar nail economy.