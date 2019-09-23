America ReFramed: Perfectly Normal for Me

Airs on SOPTV World Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.

Alexandria, Jake, Caitlin and Veronica, ages 5 to 15, reveal what it’s like to live with physical disabilities. Their parents search out opportunities where they are accepted and feel valued, such as an after-school dance program in Queens, New York. With the help of a loving community, including dedicated teenage volunteers, the students prepare for a spring recital. Throughout all, they become eloquent advocates for the powers of inclusion, respect and empathy.