Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m., with encore airings Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5 & 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 & 11 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Four generations of U.S. military veterans share their deeply personal stories over an eight year period as they discover ways to heal wounds of war. Through humor, inner reflection, courage, and continued service to others, they overcome many challenges, yet cannot foresee each bend in the road that lies ahead.