America ReFramed: The Unafraid

Airs on SOPTV World Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m.

Banned from attending Georgia’s top five public universities and from paying in-state tuition at other public colleges in the state, DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) students like Alejandro, Silvia, and Aldo unite through their activist work with an immigrants’ rights group. A humanizing portrait of undocumented students and their families, we enter their homes and learn of their struggles, as working families like theirs support their sons and daughters in pursuit of their dreams for life, liberty, and happiness.