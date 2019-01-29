American Experience: Roads to Memphis

Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m.

The most famous of Richard Copley’s sanitation strike photos featured the iconic “I Am a Man” posters carried by striking members of Memphis Local 1733 during the march led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on March 28, 1968.

“We were never concerned with who killed Martin Luther King but what killed Martin Luther King,” says Andrew Young, former aide to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in ROADS TO MEMPHIS. From Emmy Award-winning director Stephen Ives, this film tells the wildly disparate yet fatefully entwined stories of an assassin, James Earl Ray, and his target, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., against the backdrop of the seething and turbulent forces in American society that led these two men to their violent and tragic collision in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968. ROADS TO MEMPHIS features eyewitness testimony from King’s inner circle and the officials involved in Ray’s capture and prosecution, and Hampton Sides, author of the upcoming book “Hellhound on His Trail: The Stalking of Martin Luther King, Jr. and the International Hunt for His Assassin.”