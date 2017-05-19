Sunday, May 28 at 10:00 p.m.

Your web browser is not supported

Recorded in May 2011 at the Music Center at Strathmore, in Bethesda, Md., America’s Veterans: A Musical Tribute 2011 salutes the men and women of the United States Armed Forces. Led by the United States Air Force Band, including The Singing Sergeants and a full orchestra, the 2011 lineup includes performances by chart-topping country singer Jo Dee Messina, renowned Irish tenor Ronan Tynan, Grammy- and Emmy-winning jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval and So You Think You Can Dance winner Sabra Johnson. In addition to performances of popular songs and patriotic classics, Chief of Chaplains for the United States Air Force, Maj. Gen. Cecil R. Richardson narrates moving tribute segments to heroes representing all five branches of the military. The honorees, seated in the audience, include Col. George “Bud” Day, the most highly decorated living American. A Medal of Honor recipient, Col. Day served in World War II, the Korean War and survived more than five harrowing years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.