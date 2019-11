Great Performances

Airs Sunday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m.

Great Performances: “An Intimate with David Foster” The Orpheum Theatre, 842 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014

August 5, 2019

Enjoy a star-studded concert with celebrated 16-time GRAMMY Award winner David Foster as he explores the music of his career with guest artists Loren Allred, Pia Toscano, Fernando Varela, Shelea, Katharine McPhee and more.