The 3-Part Series Airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. beginning July 24.

Audiences discover how centuries of knowledge, experimentation and engineering helped our ancestors explore outer space. Expert contributors and indigenous storytellers demystify astronomical myths with scientific explanations.

Episode 1: “Gods & Monsters,” Wednesday, July 24 at 8 p.m.

Explore the origins of our relationship with the skies. Our ancestors use the sky to navigate and tell time, and give religious significance to what they see in it. Then, a revolution gives birth to modern science.

Episode 2: “Finding the Center,” Wednesday, July 31 at 8 p.m.

Follow the efforts to give the Earth a shape and a place. From flat Earth legends to Galileo’s telescope, track major changes in scientific understanding. Ideas rise and fall as we continue to explore our ancient skies.

Episode 3: “Our Place in the Universe,” Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m.

Complete the puzzle of our ancient skies. A cast of scientific pioneers reshapes the solar system and better understands a growing universe. But there is still much more space to explore.