Annaleigh Ashford: Live from Lincoln Center

Friday, May 17 at 9 p.m.
Described as
“luminous” and “a sly comic genius” (New
York Times), Broadway favorite Annaleigh Ashford has thrilled
audiences in Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots, and You Can’t Take It With You, for
which she won a Tony Award. She also earned television fame with critically
acclaimed turns on Masters
of Sex and American
Crime Story. For this special one-night engagement, Ashford lends
her stunning vocals and comic verve to the gorgeous Appel Room, bringing
ebullience and warmth to a New York winter evening.