Annaleigh Ashford: Live from Lincoln Center

Friday, May 17 at 9 p.m.

Described as

“luminous” and “a sly comic genius” (New

York Times), Broadway favorite Annaleigh Ashford has thrilled

audiences in Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots, and You Can’t Take It With You, for

which she won a Tony Award. She also earned television fame with critically

acclaimed turns on Masters

of Sex and American

Crime Story. For this special one-night engagement, Ashford lends

her stunning vocals and comic verve to the gorgeous Appel Room, bringing

ebullience and warmth to a New York winter evening.