Tuesday, July 4 at 11:00 p.m.

“You’ll Have the Sky: The Life and Work of Anne Morrow Lindbergh” brings one of the 20th century’s best-loved writers out from the shadow of her often controversial husband, the pioneering aviator Charles Lindbergh. The film uses Anne’s own words to help convey her inner life, which was deeply affected by the challenges of being part of America’s most famous couple.