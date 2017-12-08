Antiques Roadshow: Anaheim, Hour Three

Monday, December 11 at 8:00 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow is in Anaheim, California, where host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Rosie Sayyah head to Joseff Jewelry to discuss Hollywood costume jewelry. Highlights include an 18th-century Chinese cinnabar lacquer box that was originally created as gift wrapping and is appraised for $40,000 to $60,000; a collection of wanted posters found in southern California hotel ledgers, ca. 1900, featuring a Butch Cassidy wanted circular; and a shadow box attributed to Joseph Cornell that was found in the trash by the owner’s father and could fluctuate in value from $100 to $150,000, depending on authentication.