Antiques Roadshow: Baton Rouge, Hr. 1

Monday, October 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Join appraiser Leigh Keno at Magnolia Mound Plantation to learn about Campeche chairs. Highlights include a French Art Deco diamond and platinum ring, ca. 1930, purchased at auction for $30 as cubic zirconia and now valued at $25,000 to $35,000; a copy of the book, “The History of Magic,” with an inscription from the owner’s old college roommate — Jim Morrison of The Doors; and four Rembrandt and James McNeill Whistler etchings that were collected by the guest’s father from around 1940 to 1960 and are appraised for $100,000.