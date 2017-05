Monday, May 29 at 10:00 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow visits the Boston Public Library to explore sketches from the beloved children’s book Make Way for Ducklings, which inspired the creation of Boston’s famous duckling sculptures. Boston guests sure can carry a tune, bringing in a 1950 Selmer alto saxophone, an impressive George Gershwin collection and 1970s Beatles memorabilia valued at $60,000.