Antiques Roadshow: Charleston, Hour 3

Monday, November 12 at 8:00 p.m.

The final hour in Charleston, West Virginia, features standout appraisals that include a Newcomb College vase, ca. 1905, in need of a good cleaning; an 1875 W.S. Young landscape oil of the Greenbrier River in West Virginia; and a collection of Noel Coward “Sail Away” memorabilia gifted by Coward himself. Watch to find out which item is valued at $35,000 to $37,000! Also: Host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Rafael Eledge head to the Rosanna A. Blake Library of Confederate History at Marshall University to look at Civil War cigarette booklets.