Monday, August 21 at 8:00 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow explores the craftsmanship of Cincinnati carved furniture. Then, it’s off to the races with a trophy from the 1908 Belmont Stakes and an early 20th-century toy horse and buggy, to highlight just a few discoveries. Others include a French advertising poster and an impressive bust of Abraham Lincoln, valued at $5,000-$7,000.