Monday, May 1 at 10:00 p.m.

In Corpus Christi, Texas, Antiques Roadshow discovers a million-dollar item when a guest brings in a Diego Rivera oil painting created in 1904 when the artist was just 18 years old! Other highlights include a 1967 painting by Alexander Calder; a Japanese bronze depicting a mythical figure; and a giant Fisk “Tire Boy” sign valued at $8,000 to $12,000.