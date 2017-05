Monday, May 15 at 10:00 p.m.

In Corpus Christi, Texas, host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Kevin Zavian discuss the somber, yet fascinating, topic of antique mourning jewelry. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW finds art that spans the 20th century in the sparkling city by the sea, including a 1912 portrait by Charles Courtney Curran, a Porfirio Salinas Bluebonnet oil painting and a 1983 Helen Frankenthaler lithograph appraised at $15,000.