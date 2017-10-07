Antiques Roadshow: Detroit, Hr. 2

Monday, October 9 at 8:00 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow is revving up in Motor City as host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Noel Barrett head to the Ypsilanti Automotive Heritage Museum to explore model cars made by Hudson Car Company. Highlights include Marvin Gaye’s 1964 passport, found inside an album, purchased for 50¢ at an estate sale; a Petrus van Schendel oil painting, ca. 1860, that exemplifies the artist’s famous candlelit scenes; and a signed photo album of President Abraham Lincoln and his cabinet and Senate, valued at $75,000 to $100,000, discovered while the guest was cleaning her grandmother’s basement.