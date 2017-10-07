Antiques Roadshow: Detroit, hr. 3

Monday, October 9 at 10:00 p.m.

Host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Eric Silver travel to Saarinen House at Cranbrook Academy of Art to discuss world-renowned architect and designer Eliel Saarinen. Highlights include: a Charles Schulz signed letter and drawing of his beloved Peanuts character Linus; letters from Carl Jung and Sigmund Freud discussing Russian ballet dancer Vaslav Nijinsky found tucked inside a book; and two etchings, one by Edward Hopper and one by John Sloan, that were a surprise gift to the owner in the 1970s and are now valued at $105,000.