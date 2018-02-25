Antiques Roadshow Finders Keepers — LIVE PLEDGE EVENT

Monday, March 5 at 8:00 p.m.

Tucked behind a fireplace, buried in a cotton field, mistaken for insulation in the ceiling of a basement … some treasures show up where you least expect to find them. In this new special, ROADSHOW shines a spotlight on items whose discovery was a happy accident. Examples include a formerly buried Weller Coppertone vase that the guest almost tripped over, valued at $2,500 to $3,000, and a collection of Cole Porter and Monty Woolley letters, appraised for $ 50,000 to $70,000, that were saved from the dumpster in true trash-to-treasure fashion.