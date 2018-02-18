Antiques Roadshow: Jacksonville, Hour Three

Monday, February 26 at 10:00 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow stops in Jacksonville, Florida, where host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Arlie Sulka visit Flagler College to look at Louis Comfort Tiffany stained glass windows. Highlights include a NASA “Mercury 7” signed photo, ca. 1960, that was gifted to the guest by her Air Force father-in-law; an 1862 Abraham Lincoln signed document, given to the guest’s great-great-great-uncle by Abraham Lincoln as part of a commission to abolish slavery and is now valued at $50,000 to $75,000; and a Tiffany & Co. gold necklace. ca. 1875, with strong Japanese influences and appraised for $55,000 to $60,000.