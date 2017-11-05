Antiques Roadshow: Junk In the Trunk 3

Monday, November 13 at 10:00 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow packed a trunkful of treasures to share from the six cities visited during the Season 17 tour. “Junk in the Trunk 3” is a new episode with never-before-seen appraisals from ROADSHOW’s 2013 season, including a Myrtle Beach guest with a sports collection that would make any Celtics fan turn green with envy, a diamond and platinum ring in Corpus Christi, and in Rapid City, a valuable old book with a mysterious past that is valued at $35,000 to $50,000.