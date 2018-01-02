Antiques Roadshow: Knoxville, Hour 2

Monday, January 8 at 10:00 p.m.

In Knoxville, Tennessee, Antiques Roadshow host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Francis J. Wahlgren travel to the Rhea County Courthouse to look at a book relating to the Scopes “monkey trial.” Highlights include a collection of personal letters from Amelia Earhart to the guest’s aunt that feature Earhart’s entrepreneurial and self-promotional sprit; Joseph Delaney drawings, circa 1950, purchased from the Knoxville artist’s own home for $20 each and now valued at $2,000 to $3,000; and two Jacob Maentel watercolors, circa 1835 and larger than average, that are appraised for $60,000 to $80,000.