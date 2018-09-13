Antiques Roadshow: New York, Hour 1

Monday, October 1 at 8:00 p.m.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW hits a homerun in the premiere of season 19 with a treasure-filled visit to New York City and its largest sports memorabilia find ever! Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Eric Silver take a trip to the New-York Historical Society to discuss Frederic Auguste Bartholdi Statue of Liberty statuettes. Highlights include an unpublished Art Spiegelman book proposal, ca. 1974, that was positioned to become a sequel to his quotation book Whole Grains; a headboard from the set of The Godfather, Part II that was purchased for under $25; and an archive of rare photographic baseball cards with a handwritten letter from the 1871-1872 Boston Red Stockings, appraised at $1,000,000.