Antiques Roadshow: Santa Clara, Hour 2

Monday, January 23 at 10 p.m.

Edgar Brandt “La Tentation” Lamp



Antiques Roadshow heads to Santa Clara, where host Mark L. Walberg joins appraiser James Supp at the Pacific Pinball Museum to look at vintage pinball machines. Highlights include a Lambert magician automaton, ca. 1900, that is still in working condition; a Ray Bradbury archive collected by Bradbury’s high school English teacher; and Fred Myrick scrimshaw tooth, ca. 1830, that has a long history of family folklore and is appraised for $150,000 to $200,000.