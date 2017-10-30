Antiques Roadshow: Survivors

Monday, November 6 at 10:00 p.m.

Every antique is a survivor, but considering some have made it through exceptionally dangerous circumstances, it is amazing they survived at all. In this special episode, Antiques Roadshow highlights amazing tales of rescues, near misses, and beating the odds with treasures that have endured wars, natural disasters, fires and more. A French Blue John urn that remains largely intact despite multiple gunshots is appraised for $3,000 to $5,000. Other highlights include a New Orleans Chess Table that held strong through Hurricane Katrina and hotel stationary – bearing the names of three of the four Beatles – that escaped a fiery end.