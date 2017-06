Monday, July 3 at 10:00 p.m.

It’s been 15 years since Antiques Roadshow visited Milwaukee. Ever wonder what some of the items appraised back then are worth now? Watch updates on items such as a Tiffany lamp, which was appraised at $8,000-$15,000 in 1998 and is now valued between $20,000 and $30,000!