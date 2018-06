Monday, June 25 at 10:00 p.m.

Fifteen years after its first trip to Providence, Rhode Island, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW looks back to see what some of the most memorable objects are worth today. Some have increased in value, while others haven’t fared so well. Highlights include a Maurice Brazil Prendergast color monotype, ca. 1895; a Cartier ruby and diamond compact; and an Edward Farmer jade and gold box first appraised at $ 80,000-$125,000 and now valued at $250,000-$350,000.