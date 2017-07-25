Antiques Roadshow: Vintage Richmond

Monday, July 31 at 10:00 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow revisits items appraised in Richmond, Virginia, back in 1998. A Cartier desk clock has increased in value from a 1998 appraisal of $10,000 to $15,000 to an updated estimate of $25,000 to $35,000. Meanwhile, a Royal Doulton bear has dropped from an original appraisal of $5,000 to $7,000 to a current valuation of $3,000 to $5,000. Other items featured include 1956 World Series baseballs, a Carnegie autograph album and a collection of diamond and ruby jewelry.