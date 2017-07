Monday, July 10 at 10:00 p.m.

Back in 1998, Antiques Roadshow travelled to Rochester, New York, and appraised items including a painting by Frank Zappa, a van Munster violin and a Minton vase. One of these items increased more than five times in value and another has dropped by more than $1,000. Tune in to find out which item’s value has soared and which one’s is sinking.