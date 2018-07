Monday, August 6 at 10:00 p.m.

Back in 1999, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW visited Salt Lake City, Utah. Tune in to see what happened to the values of the items found during that trip. Highlights include Napoleonic prisoner-of-war pieces; a Mormon certificate of gratitude; and beaded Kiowa objects that previously came in at $29,000-$36,000 and now are appraised at $35,000-$40,000.