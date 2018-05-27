Art Wolfe’s Travels to The Edge: Amazing Encounter

Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m.

In Art Wolfe’s Travels To The Edge: Amazing Encounters, renowned photographer Art Wolfe takes viewers on a journey through his favorite moments in the field – photographing wildlife, spectacular landscapes and fascinating peoples.

This special takes a fast-paced look at some of the most endearing, pulse-pounding and lighthearted moments featured in the past two seasons of Wolfe’s public television series Travels to the Edge. He tracks the last of the Bengal tigers in Nepal, marvels at snow monkeys in Japan, encounters baby seals on South Georgia Island and snaps photos of baby grey whales off Baja Mexico.

Wolfe also captures Hindu morning rituals in India, witnesses a “ghost dance” in West Africa and visits the Dukha reindeer people of Mongolia. A special segment goes behind the scenes with Wolfe’s crew as they try to keep pace with the celebrated photographer on his quest for the perfect shot.